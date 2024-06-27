A restaurant chef preparing a dish

  • Nestled in the heart of Stuart, FL, Three Little Birds Cafe exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal at the bar. Three Little Birds Cafe offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.

    Breakfast

    Served all day

    Lunch

    All your lunch favorites.

    Dinner

    Dinner platters and family-style meals to feed the whole crew.

    Kids

    Our little peeps menu with kid favorites.

    Beverages

    Specialty coffees, soft drinks, teas, and a great selection of beer and wine.

    Specials

    We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.

  • We love 3 Little Birds. The servers are top notch, the food is delight and the atmosphere is comfortable.

  • This place is just a wow great people amazing and very clean food is out of this world I had the cheeseburger fresh too owner is professional welcoming. U barely ever see such service where we are from ty for such amazing hospitality a must place when visiting

  • Excellent breakfast, biscuits and Gravy. Welcoming staff and atmosphere. Looking forward to my next visit

