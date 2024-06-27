Welcome to
Three Little Birds Cafe
Stuart's best, ready to welcome you
Nestled in the heart of Stuart, FL, Three Little Birds Cafe exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal at the bar. Three Little Birds Cafe offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.
Check out our menus!
Breakfast
Served all day
Lunch
All your lunch favorites.
Dinner
Dinner platters and family-style meals to feed the whole crew.
Kids
Our little peeps menu with kid favorites.
Beverages
Specialty coffees, soft drinks, teas, and a great selection of beer and wine.
Specials
We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.
We love 3 Little Birds. The servers are top notch, the food is delight and the atmosphere is comfortable.
Food: 5/5 | Service: 5/
This place is just a wow great people amazing and very clean food is out of this world I had the cheeseburger fresh too owner is professional welcoming. U barely ever see such service where we are from ty for such amazing hospitality a must place when visiting
Food: 5/5 | Service: 5/5 | Atmosphere: 5/5
Excellent breakfast, biscuits and Gravy. Welcoming staff and atmosphere. Looking forward to my next visit
Food: 5/5 | Service: 5/5 | Atmosphere: 5/5