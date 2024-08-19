Three Little Birds Cafe 740 SW Federal Hwy
Breakfast
Signature Items
- 2 Sweet Birds
Two eggs, bacon or sausage, and two pancakes or French toast$12.95
- Avocado Toast
Two poached eggs with avocado smashed over toast, topped with fresh pico de gallo & fresh fruit$13.95
- Chicken-n-Biscuits
Made from scratch biscuit topped with fried chicken breast, sausage gravy & Cheddar cheese; served with one side$13.95
- Traditional Two-Egg Breakfast
Served with one side and toast or biscuit$9.95
- Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, choice of sausage or bacon, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, black bean smear, and one side$10.95
- Hungry Bird
Two eggs, two bacon slices, 2 sausage links, choice of side, and a biscuit topped with homemade sausage gravy$15.95
- Truffle Scramble
Three scrambled eggs with Swiss cheese & chives, truffle oil, served with an herb grilled baguette & one side$13.95
- Big Bird Bowl
Two eggs on a bed of hash brown potatoes, sautéed onions & peppers, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, and Cheddar cheese all topped with sausage gravy$13.95
- Birds Nest
Hash browns topped with grilled asparagus, poached eggs, drizzled with hollandaise, apple bacon crumbles, and an avocado slice$11.95
- Homemade Biscuits and Gravy
Two made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits topped with homemade sausage gravy$7.65
- Shrimp and Grits
Blackened shrimp over Swiss grits, topped with bacon crumble, sauteed onions, and sausage gravy. Served with two eggs$15.95
- Breakfast Tacos (2)
Scrambled eggs, cheese, sausage or bacon, chipotle mayo, chimichurri, garlic cilantro, and pico de gallo on street-style tortillas and one side$10.95
- Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs on a brioche bun or buttermilk biscuit, choice of apple bacon, sausage, Taylor ham or ham, cheese, and one side$10.95
- Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs on a flour tortilla, avocado smash, refried black beans, shredded potatoes, sautéed onions & peppers, garlic cilantro, chimichurri, chipotle mayo, sriracha & pico de gallo$13.95