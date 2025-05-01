Three Little Birds Cafe 740 SW Federal Hwy
Breakfast
Signature Items
2 Sweet Birds
Two eggs, bacon or sausage, and two pancakes or French toast$12.95
Avocado Toast
Two poached eggs with avocado smashed over toast, topped with fresh pico de gallo & fresh fruit$13.95
Chicken-n-Biscuits
Made from scratch biscuit topped with fried chicken breast, sausage gravy & Cheddar cheese; served with one side$13.95
Traditional Two-Egg Breakfast
Served with one side and toast or biscuit$9.95
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, choice of sausage or bacon, Cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, black bean smear, and one side$10.95
Hungry Bird
Two eggs, two bacon slices, 2 sausage links, choice of side, and a biscuit topped with homemade sausage gravy$15.95
Truffle Scramble
Three scrambled eggs with Swiss cheese & chives, truffle oil, served with an herb grilled baguette & one side$13.95
Big Bird Bowl
Two eggs on a bed of hash brown potatoes, sautéed onions & peppers, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, and Cheddar cheese all topped with sausage gravy$13.95
Birds Nest
Hash browns topped with grilled asparagus, poached eggs, drizzled with hollandaise, apple bacon crumbles, and an avocado slice$11.95
Homemade Biscuits and Gravy
Two made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits topped with homemade sausage gravy$7.65
Shrimp and Grits
Blackened shrimp over Swiss grits, topped with bacon crumble, sauteed onions, and sausage gravy. Served with two eggs$15.95
Breakfast Tacos (2)
Scrambled eggs, cheese, sausage or bacon, chipotle mayo, chimichurri, garlic cilantro, and pico de gallo on street-style tortillas and one side$10.95
Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs on a brioche bun or buttermilk biscuit, choice of apple bacon, sausage, Taylor ham or ham, cheese, and one side$10.95
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs on a flour tortilla, avocado smash, refried black beans, shredded potatoes, sautéed onions & peppers, garlic cilantro, chimichurri, chipotle mayo, sriracha & pico de gallo$13.95
Omelettes and Benedicts
Pancakes and French Toast
Lunch
Burgers and Sandwiches
Pressed Cuban Sandwich
Ham, pulled pork, Swiss cheese, with Cuban mustard and pickles on pressed Cuban bread$14.45
Half Pound Angus Burger
Served on a brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle$12.45
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Thin-sliced rib eye, sautéed mushrooms, and onions smothered in melted Cheddar and American cheese$14.45
The Melts
Homemade chicken salad or albacore tuna salad, with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese on rye$14.45
Crispy Chicken Club
on Grilled Brioche Bun with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo$14.45
Zesty Chicken
Blackened Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Smash, Cheddar, Tomato, and Chipotle Mayo$15.45
Crispy Buffalo Chicken
n Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Blue Cheese Crumbles. Tossed in Buffalo Sauce$13.45
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled, blackened, or fried on a brioche bun. Comes with one side$12.45
Patty Melt
Served with Swiss cheese and grilled onions on rye$14.45
The Reubens
Corned beef or turkey with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing on grilled rye. Comes with one side$14.45
Mojo BBQ Pork Sandwich
Slow-roasted BBQ pulled pork, with sliced pickles, on toasted Cuban bread$14.45
Pressed Turkey Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Sliced turkey, bacon, ranch, with Swiss cheese. On pressed Cuban bread.$14.45
Chicken Salad Sandwich
On your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese. Served toasted or cold$12.45
Roasted Turkey Sandwich
On your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese. Served toasted or cold$12.45
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
On your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese. Served toasted or cold$12.45
Albacore Tuna Salad Sandwich
On your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheese. Served toasted or cold$13.45
The BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of toasted bread$11.45
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese melted on your choice of grilled bread. Served with side.$11.45
Peruvian Pulled Pork Sandwich
Mojo pulled pork, chimichurri, mayo, and Swiss cheese on pressed Cuban bread. Served with your choice of side.$14.45
Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled or fried chicken, fresh chopped romaine mixed with a shaved Romano blend, and garlic croutons tossed in Caesar dressing$14.45
Strawberry Fields
Mixed greens topped with crumbles of apple bacon, blue cheese, craisins, candied pecans, and fresh strawberries. Tossed in a honey balsamic vinaigrette$13.45
Mixed Green Salad
Fresh greens with tomatoes, sweet tear-drop peppers, fresh carrots, and red onions$10.45
Soup and Salad
Cup of our soup of the day with a side Caesar or house salad$10.45
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, Swiss, and Cheddar cheese on fresh greens with tomatoes, sweet tear-drop peppers, fresh carrots, red onions, and croutons. With a choice of dressing$14.45
Soup Cup$3.95
Soup Bowl$5.95
Tex Mex
Rice Bowls
Seasoned black beans, jasmine rice, avocado smash, pico de gallo, grilled onions, roasted corn salsa, garlic cilantro, chimichurri, and chipotle mayo$13.45
Mushroom and Spinach Quesadilla
Mushrooms and spinach inside toasted tortilla with melted Cheddar cheese. Served with pico de gallo$12.45
Street Tacos
Four street-style soft tacos served with special seasonings, black beans, corn, salsa, pico de gallo, chimichurri, guacamole, chipotle mayo, and garlic cilantro sauce$12.45
Beverages
Wines & Champagne
Beer
Coffee, Tea, and More
Coffee$2.95
Hot Tea (Assorted Flavors)$2.95
Cafe 1897 Columbian Arabica$3.95
Iced Coffee$3.95
Flavored Iced Coffees
Our house-brewed iced coffee is flavored to perfection for a sweet treat! Available flavors$5.95
Cappuccino$4.95
Espresso$3.50
Unsweet Iced Tea$3.25
Sweet Iced Tea$3.25
Soft Drinks$3.25
Apple$3.50
Orange$3.50
Cranberry$3.50
Tomato$3.50
Hot Chocolate$2.95
Milk$3.25
Chocolate Milk$3.75
Add Coffee Flavor$1.00
A La Carte Breakfast
Egg$1.50
Egg White$2.50
Grits$3.25
Home Fries$3.95
Oatmeal$3.95
Fruit$3.95
Hash Browns$3.95
Bacon$3.95
Ham Steak$3.95
Sausage Patty$3.95
Turkey Sausage$3.95
Sausage Link$3.95
Corned Beef Hash$3.95
Add On Meat$1.95
Add Cheese$1.50
Toast$2.25
Biscuit$2.25
English Muffin$2.25
Croissant$2.25
Sausage Gravy$2.95
Hollandaise$2.95
Pico De Gallo$1.00
White Toast$2.25
Wheat Toast$2.25
Rye Toast$2.25
Hallah$2.25
Sliced Tomatoes$3.25
Side GF Toast$4.20