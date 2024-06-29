Skip to Main content
Dinner has landed at Three Little Birds!
More
Three Little Birds Cafe
Pickup
ASAP
from
740 SW Federal Hwy
0
Your order
Order Now!
Now open for dinner, Monday through Friday until 9pm.
Three Little Birds Cafe 740 SW Federal Hwy
Schedule Delivery
Schedule Pickup
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
740 SW Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994
Breakfast
Lunch
Beverages
Kids
Daytime Specials
A La Carte Breakfast
A La Carte Lunch
A La Carte Dinner
Schedule Delivery
Schedule Pickup
Breakfast
Signature Items